DeSean Jackson, dynamic receiver and return man, to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DeSean Jackson will officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, the team said Wednesday.

Jackson made the Pro Bowl in three of his eight seasons with the team. He became the first player in NFL history to earn Pro Bowl honors at two positions — kick returner and wide receiver. He played 15 years overall and had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Washington, Tampa Bay, Baltimore and Las Vegas, but he is best known for the six-year run in Philadelphia at the start of his pro career.

Jackson will be recognized as the honorary captain Sunday when the Eagles host San Francisco.

“DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO. “What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine.”

In 95 career games with the Eagles, he ranks third all-time in receiving yards (6,512), sixth in receptions (379), and ninth in receiving touchdowns (35). As a punt returner, he finished second in punt returns (132), third in punt return yards (1,296), and is tied for the team’s all-time lead in punt return touchdowns with four.

His best season came in 2013, his third Pro Bowl season, when he set career highs in receptions (82), receiving yards (1,332) and touchdown catches (nine).

Jackson’s explosiveness led to many memorable moments, including the “Miracle at the New Meadowlands” in 2010. With seconds remaining against the New York Giants and the score tied 31-31, Jackson bobbled a punt before picking it up and weaving his way for a 65-yard touchdown. He famously ran parallel to the goal line before scoring, capping off a rally from a 31-10 fourth-quarter deficit. It was the first time in NFL history that a game ended on a walk-off punt return.

