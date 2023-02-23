Jags hire Holz as passing game coordinator to replace Cooter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Nick Holz as passing game coordinator Thursday, landing a quick replacement for…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Nick Holz as passing game coordinator Thursday, landing a quick replacement for Jim Bob Cooter.

Cooter left the Jaguars last week to become offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts and new coach Shane Steichen.

Holz joins Jacksonville after spending last season as UNLV’s offensive coordinator. Holz spent the previous decade (2012-21) in a variety of roles with the Las Vegas Raiders, working his way up from quality control coach to assistant receivers coach.

Holz, Chad Hall and Greg Austin are newcomers on coach Doug Pederson’s staff. Hall replaced Chris Jackson, who left after one year to become passing game coordinator at Texas. Austin is the team’s new quality control coach.

