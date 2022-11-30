Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager. Agreed to terms with RHP…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager. Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Gott on a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Don Mattingly bench coach.

National League

Designated 1B Lewin Diaz for assignment.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Michael Gutierrez.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Named Santiago Chirino hitting coach.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Kristian Scott to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Vin Mazzaro, INF Nilo Rijo, RHP Dwayne Marshall C Isaias Quiroz to the New Jersey Jackals. Exercised the 2023 contract options on RHPs John Baker, Jimmy Boyce, Conner Dand, Eston Stull, Ronnie Voacolo and Dylan Castaneda, INFs Willie Escala, David Mayberry, Yanio Perez, Juan Silverio, Alex Toral, Mikey Reynolds, Randy Cesar and Errol Robinson, UT Martin Figueroa, OFs Jawuan Harris, Edwin Mateo and Oraj Anu, LHPs Robert Klinchock, James Mulry, Jackson Pritchard, Cody Whiten, Alex Demchak, Dom Abbadassa, Darwin Matos, Justin Washington and Will Zimmerman.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Lukas Young to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated OL Elijah Wilkinson to return to practice from injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated RB J.K. Dobbins to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed WR Shemar Bridges to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tim Boyle from Detroit’s practice squad and DT Andrew Brown from Arizona’s practice squad. Placed DB Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated WR James Washington to return to practice from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated RB Mike Boone to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed LB Harvey Langi and RB Devine Ozigbo to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Brandon Williams to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LB Daniel Hardy to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed WR Jaquarri Roberson to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Andrew Booth on injured reserve. Reinstated TE Ben Ellefson from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated DT Jordan Davis to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed WR Kawaan Baker and OL Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad. Released DT Marvin Wilson from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed S Johnathan Abram off waivers from Green Bay.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated DB Logan Ryan to return to practice from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi to return to practice from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Designated OL Wes Schweitzer to return to practice from injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Alex Brown.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned LW Samuel Fagemo to Ontario (AHL). Placed G Cal Petersen on waivers.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned D Robin Salo to Bridgeport (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned G Erik Kallgren to Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled LW Phil Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Zack Hayes from Henderson (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Cedric Pare. Recalled C Zach Tsekos from Utah (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned F Charlie Gerard to Reading (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Justin Nachbaur from Greenville (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned G Jack LaFontaine to Orlando (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Garrett VanWyhe from injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADAITORS — Traded F Kameron Kelly to Toledo.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Brody Claeys. Activated Fs Cam Darcy and Kody McDonald from reserve. Placed D Stefan LeBlanc and G Evan Fitzpatrick on reserve. Placed F Michael Neville on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F/D John Schiavo from injured reserve. Placed F Nick Pastujov on reserve. Placed F Luke Stevens on injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Claimed F/D Chad Pietroniro from Newfoundland.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Nick Schaus. Acquired F Brandon Schultz from Atlanta. Placed F Tanner Schachle on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Brandon Halverson and F James McEwan.

READING ROYALS — Placed F Yvan Mongo on injured reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F WEstin Michaud. Activated F Logan Drevitch from reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Jordan Stone from reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Derrick Etienne Jr. to a three-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Joseph Rosales to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Adam Grinwis to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Promoted Craig Waibel to general manager and chief soccer officer.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Marissa Sheva to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced the hiring of Gabe Giardina as head football coach.

UAB — Announced the hiring of Trent Dilfer as head football coach.

WEST VIRGINIA — Named Wren Baker athletic director.

