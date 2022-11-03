Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed INF Yonny Hernandez off waivers from Arizona. Assigned LHP Sam Selman, RHPs Austin Pruitt, Norge Ruiz and Collin Wiles and INF Nate Mondou outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Announced INF Jake Hager and RHP Keynan Middleton cleared waivers and elected free agency. Assigned SS Jake Hager and RHP Keynan Middleton outright to Reno (PCL).

Minor League Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Abdiel Diaz and RHP Colton Easterwood to contract extensions.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Named Chris Widger field manager.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX – Signed head coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension and also moved her to president of basketball operations from general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad. Released S Jared Mayden.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Grayland Arnold on injured reserve. Reinstated TE Teagan Quitoriano and DB Tavierre Thomas to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted WR Jalen Camp and G K.C. McDermott to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed K Cameron Dicker to the practice squad. Placed K Taylor Bertolet on the practice squad injured list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with OLB Bradley Chubb on a five-year extension contract.

NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Placed WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted DT Marvin Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted LB De’Jon Harris to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed LB Nathan Gerry to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned F Kiefer Sherwood to Milwaukee.

ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reinstated G Cam Talbot to the active roster.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned G Christopher Gibson to Coachella Valley (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Loaned D Adam Brubacher to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Darion Hanson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Acquired G Shane Starrett.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Trenton Bliss from Toledo (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed D Riese Zmolek to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ECHL — Fined Rapid City Logan Nelson two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game against Idaho on Nov. 2.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Marc McNulty on injured reserve. Released F Geoff Kitt from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired G Riley Morris.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed D Daniel Steres to a contract extension through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced D Bryan Oviedo has been called up by the Costa Rica National team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

MLS Next Pro

COLORADO RAPIDS II — Announced M Daniel Chacon has been called up by the Costa Rica National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

USL

PHOENIX RISING FC — Exercised the contract option on F Gabriel Torres for the 2023 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Announced assistant coach Morinao Imaizumi will be leaving the club.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed D Mandy Freeman to a two-year contract through the 2024 season.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Announced assistant soccer coach Kevin Tello named to the U.S. Soccer Coaches 30 under 30 mentorship program.

