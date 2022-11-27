NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — LAS VEGAS:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — LAS VEGAS: CB Sidney Jones IV, RB Brittain Brown, OT Jackson Barton, TE Jacob Hollister, DT Neil Farrell, Jr., DT Matthew Butler, DT Kendall Vickers. SEATTLE: WR Penny Hart, CB Artie Burns, RB Tony Jones Jr., S Teez Tabor, G Jake Curhan, DT Myles Adams.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — LOS ANGELES: WR Mike Williams, S Nasir Adderley, QB Easton Stick, RB Sony Michel, OT Storm Norton, WR Jason Moore. ARIZONA: WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy Jr., QB Trace McSorley, S Charles Washington, LB Jesse Luketa, OL Wyatt Davis, WR Greg Dortch.

