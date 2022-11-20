HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » NFL News » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 3:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — CINCINNATI: WR Ja’Marr Chase, P Kevin Huber, S Dax Hill, RB Chris Evans, DT Josh Tupou, OL D’Ante Smith, OL Jackson Carman. PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Josh Jackson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, G Kendrick Green, LB Mark Robinson.

DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DALLAS: LB Anthony Barr, DE Tarell Basham, DT Quinton Bohanna, CB Nahshon Wright, QB Will Grier, S Markquese Bell. MINNESOTA: CB Akayleb Evans, LB Luiji Vilain, G Chris Reed, OT Vederian Lowe, DE Esezi Otomewo, T Dalvin Tomlinson.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up