NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — CINCINNATI: WR Ja’Marr Chase, P Kevin Huber, S Dax Hill, RB Chris Evans, DT Josh Tupou, OL D’Ante Smith, OL Jackson Carman. PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Josh Jackson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, G Kendrick Green, LB Mark Robinson.

DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DALLAS: LB Anthony Barr, DE Tarell Basham, DT Quinton Bohanna, CB Nahshon Wright, QB Will Grier, S Markquese Bell. MINNESOTA: CB Akayleb Evans, LB Luiji Vilain, G Chris Reed, OT Vederian Lowe, DE Esezi Otomewo, T Dalvin Tomlinson.

