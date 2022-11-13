NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — LOS…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: WR Keenan Allen, WR Keelan Doss, K Dustin Hopkins, OT Trey Pipkins, LB Chris Rumph, QB Easton Stick, WR Mike Williams. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: DE Arik Armstead, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, DE Samson Ebukam, LB Curtis Robinson, DE Kemoko Turay, OT Nick Zakelj.

