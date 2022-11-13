NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — INDIANAPOLIS: S…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Trevor Denbow, QB Nick Foles, RB Deon Jackson, WR Mike Strachan, DT Chris Williams, TE Jelani Woods. LAS VEGAS: LB Denzel Perryman, T Jackson Barton, DT Neil Farrell Jr., DT Matthew Butler, DE Clelin Ferrell.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — ARIZONA: QB Kyler Murray, K Matt Prater, CB Byron Murphy, LB Jessee Luketa, T D.J. Humphries, G Max Garcia. LOS ANGELES: QB Matthew Stafford, WR Tutu Atwell, LB Travin Howard, DB Shaun Jolly, OL Alaric Jackson, DL Greg Gaines.

DALLAS COWBOYS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DALLAS: RB Ezekiel Elliott, LB Jabril Cox, QB Will Grier, CB Nahshon Wright, S Markquese Bell, LB Anthony Barr, DE Chauncey Golston. GREEN BAY: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Krys Barnes, LB De’Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Luke Tenuta, WR Romeo Doubs, DL Jonathan Ford.

