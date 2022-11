NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BALTIMORE: WR…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BALTIMORE: WR Tylan Wallace, RB Gus Edwards, ILB Josh Bynes, G Ben Cleveland, TE Mark Andrews, OLB David Ojabo. NEW ORLEANS: WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram II, CB Marshon Lattimore, G Wyatt Davis, TE Nick Vannett.

