WAR IN UKRAINE: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia | Russia rejoins deal on grain exports | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military
Home » NFL News » Bears open 21-day window…

Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return

The Associated Press

November 2, 2022, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury.

The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. He has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

50,000 companies on hold because of GSA’s UEI validation problems

Even Anthony Fauci will have to get his retirement papers through the creaky OPM machinery

TSP funds made gains in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up