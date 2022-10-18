RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » NFL News » Tuesday's Transactions

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 2:51 PM

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated OL Cody Ford to return from injured reserve. Signed K Rodrigo Blankenship and LB Blake Lynch to the practice squad. Released WR Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted TE MyCole Pruitt to the active roster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Signed WR Isaiah Coulter to the active roster from the practice squad and TE Sammis Reyes to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR DeMichael Harris to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OT Ty Nsekhe to the active roster from the Indianapolis practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Conor McDermott to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Josh Malone and RB Jason Huntley to the practice squad. Released S Scott Nelson from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DB Logan Ryan on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced the retirement of TE Delanie Walker.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended F Evgeny Kuznetsov from Washington one game, without pay, for high-sticking in a game against Vancouver on Oct. 17.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Loaned F Ben McCartney to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Announced F Anders Bjork cleared waivers and has been assigned to Rochester (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alex Vlasic to Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL). Placed F Alex lafallo on injured reserve.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL) loan. Assigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval on loan.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended F Mitchell Stephens from Laval two games for cross-checking in a match against Belleville on Oct. 14.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Matt Kiersted on loan from Carolina (NHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired C Ben Meyers on loan from Colorado (NHL)

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY — Recalled LW Alex Kile from Maine (ECHL) loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned F Jacob Hayhurst to Worcester (ECHL). Acquired RW Martin Frk.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed D Luis Martins to a contract through 2024 with a club option for 2025. Excercised the 2023 contract options on MFs Sebastian Berhaller and M Rya Raposo, G Isaac Boehmer and D Julian Gressel. Did not exercise contract options on MF Janio Bikel, F David Egbo and G Evan Newton. Announced MF Michael Baldisimo is out of contract and will be eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

