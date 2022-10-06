RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » NFL News » Patriots place Hoyer on…

Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday, the latest blow to New England’s depth at quarterback.

The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.

Hoyer was making his first start since 2020, filling in for Mac Jones, who has an injured left ankle. Jones has been a limited participant in practices this week. If he isn’t ready to go, rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to make his first NFL career start Sunday when New England plays host to Detroit.

The team signed Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad on Wednesday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Survey: Return to the office part 2

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

HUD, Army, OPM receive extra technology modernization funding

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up