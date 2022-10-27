NFL Inactive Report

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 7:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

BALTIMORE RAVENS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — BALTIMORE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, LB Josh Bynes, DE Calais Campbell, OG Ben Cleveland, RB Mike Davis, WR Tylan Wallace. TAMPA BAY: TE Cameron Brate, CB Carlton Davis, WR Russell Gage, OG Luke Goedeke, DT Akiem Hicks, DB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield.

