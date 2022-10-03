HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Home » NFL News » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 7:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: CB Cobie Durant, WR Tutu Atwell, QB Bryce Perkins, CB David Long, DB Shaun Jolly, C Brian Allen, OL David Edwards. SAN FRANCISCO: DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Danny Gray, S Tarvarius Moore, T Trent Williams, RB Ty Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft, OL Nick Zakelj.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

TSP funds lose more ground in September

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up