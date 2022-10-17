Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration.…

Listen now to WTOP News

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.

DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated S Justin Simmons from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR C.J. Board to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Matej Pekar to Rochester (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Tyce Thompson form injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Louis Belpedio and C Zack MacEwen from Ontario (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Nick Perbix from Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Luis Zamudio from Loudoun United (USL Championship).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised their 2023 contract options on F Diego Gutierrez and Ds Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed F/D Taylor Smith to a three-year contract.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.