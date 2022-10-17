Monday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated S Justin Simmons from injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR C.J. Board to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Matej Pekar to Rochester (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Tyce Thompson form injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Louis Belpedio and C Zack MacEwen from Ontario (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Nick Perbix from Syracuse (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed G Luis Zamudio from Loudoun United (USL Championship).
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised their 2023 contract options on F Diego Gutierrez and Ds Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen
|National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed F/D Taylor Smith to a three-year contract.
