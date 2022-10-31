Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL NBA — Announced they have rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts due to…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASKETBALL

NBA — Announced they have rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts due to a violation of the free agency discussion period rule.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Daryl Worley.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CBs Thomas Graham Jr. and Herb Miller to the active roster. Promoted LB Dakota Allen and TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve. Signed CB Ryan Smith and WR Tyler Johnson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DB Ugo Amadi. Signed TE Antony Auclair to the practice squad. Released DB Steven Parker from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Mike Reilly from Providence (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Matt Murray to a one-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed D Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O’Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Sent LW Drake Caggiula to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Sent D Guillaume Brisebois to Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned G Clay Stevenson to South Carolina (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined D.C. United $25,000 for failure to comply fully with the league’s diversity hiring policy.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Fired football head coach Brian Harsin. Named Carnell Williams interim head football coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.