HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Trick-or-treating forecast | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Home » NFL News » Monday's Transactions

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 7:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
BASKETBALL

NBA — Announced they have rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts due to a violation of the free agency discussion period rule.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Daryl Worley.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CBs Thomas Graham Jr. and Herb Miller to the active roster. Promoted LB Dakota Allen and TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve. Signed CB Ryan Smith and WR Tyler Johnson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DB Ugo Amadi. Signed TE Antony Auclair to the practice squad. Released DB Steven Parker from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Mike Reilly from Providence (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Matt Murray to a one-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed D Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O’Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Sent LW Drake Caggiula to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Sent D Guillaume Brisebois to Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned G Clay Stevenson to South Carolina (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined D.C. United $25,000 for failure to comply fully with the league’s diversity hiring policy.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Fired football head coach Brian Harsin. Named Carnell Williams interim head football coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

NASA taking a page out of DHS’ book with a new acquisition innovation lab

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up