Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez to the minor leagues. Activated LHP Will Smith.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Nick Nelson and SS Nick Maton. Reassigned LHP Bailey Falter and SS Dalton Guthrie to the minor leagues.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Michelle Gravert assistant general manager, Ryan Neely mascot coordinator, Louis Miller operations assistant, Logan Ulmer sales and service department ticket account manager, Jamie Skipper director of concessions and Mackennon Watson head groundskeeper for the Double-A affiliated Altoona Curve.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated OT Alex Leatherwood to the active roster from the non-football injury list (NFI).

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LS Charley Hughlett to a four-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated WR Van Jefferson and CB Troy Hill to the active roster from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced a mutual agreement with DE Robert Quinn to void final years of contract making him a unrestricted free agent.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaq Barrett on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Mike Reilly from Providence (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Lane Pederson from Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reinstated LW Boris Katchouk from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Loaned D Ben Harpur to Hartford (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Ozzy Wiesblat to San Jose (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Michael DiPietro from Abbotsford (AHL) loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Alex Alexeyev to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW Jarid Lukosevicius to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS – Loaned D Adam Karashik to Reading (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Anthony Repaci from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

ECHL

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired F Riley Mckay.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired D Cole MacDonald.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CF MONTREAL —Signed M Samuel Piette to a three-year contact for the 2023-2025 seasons.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed M Sota Kitahara to a two-year contract with club options for 2025 and 2026.

MLS Next Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed F Malcolm Fry to a MLS Next Pro professional contract.

COLLEGE

HASTINGS — Announced the retirement of Brett Wells as director of human performance and athletic management.

WPI — Named Brendan Casey head baseball coach.

