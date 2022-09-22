NFL Inactive Report

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 6:52 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, G Kendrick Green, WR Steven Sims, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Mark Robinson, LB David Anenih. CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB Demetric Felton, S Richard LeCounte III, T Joe Haeg, T Chris Hubbard, DE Jadeveon Clowney.

