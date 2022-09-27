RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Live updates | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Chargers place WR Guyton on IR, claim LB Tuszka off waivers

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 7:35 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday.

Tuszka made his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, getting two tackles. Tuszka was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2020 and also played for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Guyton, in his fourth season with the Chargers, suffered a torn ACL on the final possession of last week’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had two receptions for 64 yards in the game, including a 54-yard catch in the third quarter.

