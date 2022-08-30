RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war | UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen
Home » NFL News » Seahawks CB Sidney Jones…

Seahawks CB Sidney Jones IV still has concussion symptoms

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 8:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV still has not been cleared to play after a concussion he suffered earlier this month, bringing into question his availability for the season opener on Sept. 12 against Denver.

Jones suffered the concussion during Seattle’s first full week of practice in August. He returned briefly, and has been able to run but hasn’t been cleared by the medical staff, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. Carroll said Jones has a history of concussions.

“The symptoms didn’t just flat out go away and that’s what we’re looking at — does he have symptoms still?,” Carroll said. “Until he’s symptom clear they’re going to take care of him and he’s got to clear some days past that as well. We’re just trying to do everything right and give him a chance to play in that first game.”

Jones moved into a starting role last season and was expected to be a starter opposite Artie Burns when training camp began. Now? The starters for the opener against Denver could be any combination of Jones, Burns, Michael Jackson or rookies Tariq Woolen or Coby Bryant.

Jones didn’t participate in Seattle’s mock game or any of its three preseason games.

“You can get rusty after a couple of weeks not going at the tempo that we play at,” Carroll said of Jones. “Practice is going to be important for him. So hopefully we get him back out here with some reps.”

Among the other injured players after Seattle’s last preseason game at Dallas are potential starting offensive lineman Jake Curhan (elbow) and edge rusher Alton Robinson (knee). Both are not expected to get much, if any, work this week.

“Jake’s tough as nails and I can’t imagine that’s going to hold him from being part of the game opening night but he’s gonna miss a couple days here,” Carroll said.

Carroll said starting left guard Damien Lewis (ankle) and safety Ryan Neal (ankle) are both continuing their rehab work with the hope of being ready for the opener.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up