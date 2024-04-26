First night of NFL draft averages 12.1 million viewers, a 6% increase over last year

DETROIT (AP) — The first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night averaged 12.1 million viewers on television and…

DETROIT (AP) — The first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night averaged 12.1 million viewers on television and digital platforms, a 6% increase over last year.

It is the highest day one viewership since 2021, when there was an average audience of 12.6 million.

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and the league’s digital channels aired Thursday’s coverage. The league and Nielsen said that 34.3 million viewers tuned in at some point to watch the first round.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.