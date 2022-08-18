WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Packers claim WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from Broncos

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 6:45 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Denver Broncos.

Fulgham had 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 but was released after training camp the following year.

He appeared in one game for Denver in 2021 and spent the rest of the season on the practice squads of the Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

The 2019 sixth-round draft pick from Old Dominion appeared in three games for the Detroit Lions as a rookie and spent most of that season on their practice squad.

