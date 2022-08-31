RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Browns claim QB Kellen Mond off waivers from Vikings

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 1:55 PM

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns made another shift in their ever-changing quarterback room, claiming Kellen Mond off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

The Browns were looking to add a third quarterback after terminating Josh Rosen’s contract when general manager Andrew Berry finalized the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Mond, a third-round draft pick in 2021 from Texas A&M, was released by the Vikings on Tuesday. He’ll serve as the Browns’ No. 3 QB behind starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Joshua Dobbs.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation has been in almost constant flux this summer with Deshaun Watson leaving the team Tuesday to begin serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Mond played in one game for the Vikings last season, completing two passes for 5 yards.

Mond’s chance to win Minnesota’s backup job effectively ended last week when the Vikings acquired former Browns quarterback Nick Mullens in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 23-year-old Mond finished 29 of 51 passes for 303 yards in the preseason with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked five times.

The Browns signed Rosen early in training camp to compete with Dobbs for the backup job. Cleveland was Rosen’s fourth team in four years after being drafted by Arizona with the No. 10 overall pick in 2018.

