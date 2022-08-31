AP source: Bills set to sign ex-Broncos punter Sam Martin

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have finally filled their punter vacancy by agreeing to sign Sam Martin…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have finally filled their punter vacancy by agreeing to sign Sam Martin a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. The Bills must also make a corresponding move to free up room on the roster for Martin, who was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday.

The signing comes following a weekend after Buffalo cut Matt Araiza, after the rookie was accused of being involved in a gang rape of a 17-year-old last fall.

Martin worked out at the Bills facility earlier on Wednesday. The workout was key for Martin after he hurt his ankle in pregame warmups in the Broncos’ 42-15 preseason loss at Buffalo on Aug. 20.

Martin was due to make $2.7 million this season before losing the job in Denver to Corliss Waitman.

Martin’s signing closes a difficult week for the Bills, who waited two days before cutting Araiza after the punter was one of three San Diego State players named in a lawsuit filed on Thursday. Araiza was a sixth-round draft pick, and had been awarded the Bills job after the team released Matt Haack on Aug. 22.

Martin spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he earned league all-rookie honors in 2013. The 32-year old ranks ninth among active players in averaging 46.1 yards per punt.

