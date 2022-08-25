RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Aaron Donald swings helmet in brawl between Rams, Bengals

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 5:40 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — A brawl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams put an early end to their joint practice session Thursday, with the Rams’ Aaron Donald repeatedly swinging a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground.

Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to a final free-for-all with Donald, a defensive lineman, getting thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: “Emotions run high. We’ve been working together for two days now, and that’s just some real competitive guys getting into it.”

Things got chippy in the middle of the second day of the joint practice, when Cincinnati offensive lineman La’el Collins blocked Donald as quarterback Joe Burrow completed a long pass to Ja’Marr Chase. On the next play, Collins scuffled with linebacker Leonard Floyd, ripping off the defender’s helmet and tossing it.

Collins was involved in another scuffle before the final sideline-clearing fight.

The Bengals and Rams, who played in the Super Bowl in February, face each other in the final preseason game on Saturday night in Cincinnati.

In 2019, the Browns’ Myles Garrett was suspended six games for using his helmet to smash Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head during a regular-season game.

