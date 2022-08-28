RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Cities near nuclear plant shelled | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Medic heads for front lines | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » NFL News » 2022 NFL preseason: Which…

2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Sunday?

Sanjesh Singh

August 28, 2022, 8:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Sunday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL preseason is almost complete.

After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the remaining 30 teams have joined in on the party.

With two games slated for Sunday, here’s what you need to know to catch the action:

What NFL preseason games are on tonight?

There are two games on Sunday to conclude Week 3 of preseason play. Here are those games:

What times are the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here are the kickoff times for the games on Sunday:

  • Giants vs. Jets: 1 p.m. ET
  • Lions vs. Steelers: 4:30 p.m. ET

How to watch the NFL preseason games tonight

The Giants-Jets game will air on NFL Network, while the Lions-Steelers game will air on CBS.

You can find additional TV, streaming and radio information for both matchups here.

What are the odds for the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here’s what the odds look like for Sunday’s preseason games, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Giants vs. Jets

Spread: Jets -4.5, Giants +4.5

Points total: Over/under 38

Moneyline: Jets -200, Giants +165

Lions vs. Steelers

Spread: Steelers -5.5, Lions +5.5

Points total: Over/under 39

Moneyline: Steelers -240, Lions +190

Editor’s note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Beach Weather and Traffic | NFL News | Sports

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up