The NFL preseason is almost complete.

2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Sunday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the remaining 30 teams have joined in on the party.

With two games slated for Sunday, here’s what you need to know to catch the action:

What NFL preseason games are on tonight?

There are two games on Sunday to conclude Week 3 of preseason play. Here are those games:

New York Giants vs. New York Jets

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

What times are the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here are the kickoff times for the games on Sunday:

Giants vs. Jets: 1 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Steelers: 4:30 p.m. ET

How to watch the NFL preseason games tonight

The Giants-Jets game will air on NFL Network, while the Lions-Steelers game will air on CBS.

You can find additional TV, streaming and radio information for both matchups here.

What are the odds for the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here’s what the odds look like for Sunday’s preseason games, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Giants vs. Jets

Spread: Jets -4.5, Giants +4.5

Points total: Over/under 38

Moneyline: Jets -200, Giants +165

Lions vs. Steelers

Spread: Steelers -5.5, Lions +5.5

Points total: Over/under 39

Moneyline: Steelers -240, Lions +190

