WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » NFL News » Falcons' Deion Jones lands…

Falcons’ Deion Jones lands on PUP for start of training camp

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, whose status for the opening of training camp had been uncertain following offseason shoulder surgery, was placed on the physically unable to perform list Thursday.

Jones, a second-round draft pick from LSU in 2016, started all 16 games and had 137 tackles in 2021, his sixth season with Atlanta. He had two sacks and eight tackles for losses.

Players can be activated off the PUP list in training camp at any time. Even so, the absence of Jones at the start of camp next week adds importance to the offseason additions of second-round draft pick Troy Andersen and free agent Rashaan Evans.

Mykal Walker, entering his third season, also could be in the spotlight in training camp. Falcons veterans report for camp on Tuesday and the first workout is scheduled for Wednesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up