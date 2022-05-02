RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Home » NFL News » Raiders' Hobbs resolves misdemeanor…

Raiders’ Hobbs resolves misdemeanor speeding case in Vegas

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs resolved a misdemeanor speeding case Monday, with his attorney entering a no-contest plea on his behalf and paying a $250 fine.

Hobbs, 22, did not appear in court with his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, for the brief hearing stemming from Hobbs’ arrest Jan. 16 on a Las Vegas-area freeway.

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper had ticketed Hobbs for reckless driving, reporting that he clocked Hobbs’ vehicle at 110 mph (177 kph) in a 65 mph (105 kph) zone.

The case was the second in a month involving Hobbs, one of several current and former Raiders players to face charges in driving cases.

Hobbs had been arrested before dawn Jan. 3 when he was found asleep inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip casino parking garage. Prosecutors in that case said Hobbs’ blood-alcohol level was just under the DUI legal limit in Nevada of 0.08%.

Hobbs pleaded guilty to misdemeanor careless driving, paid a $685 fine and was ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.

In November, former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman while Ruggs was allegedly driving drunk. Authorities said Ruggs and his girlfriend were injured. The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the wreck.

A preliminary hearing of evidence in that case is scheduled June 16.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

Federal CIO Martorana says agencies adjusting to TMF 2.0 model

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up