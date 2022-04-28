NFL Draft No. 1 Selections The Associated Press

The first choice in the annual selection of college players by professional football with player, team, position and college: 2022 — Travon Walker, de, Georgia. 2021 — Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, QB, Clemson. 2020 — Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, QB, LSU. 2019 — Kyler Murray, Arizona, QB, Oklahoma. 2018 — Baker Mayfield, Cleveland, QB, Oklahoma. 2017 — Miles Garrett, Cleveland, DE, Texas A&M. 2016 — Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, QB, California. 2015 — Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, QB, Florida State. 2014 — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans, DE, South Carolina. 2013 — Eric Fisher, Kansas City, OT, Central Michigan. 2012 — Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, QB, Stanford. 2011 — Cam Newton, Carolina, QB, Auburn. 2010 — Sam Bradford, St. Louis Rams, QB, Oklahoma. 2009 — Matthew Stafford, Detroit, QB, Georgia. 2008 — Jake Long, Miami, OT, Michigan. 2007 — JaMarcus Russell, Oakland, QB, LSU. 2006 — Mario Williams, Houston Texans, DE, N.C. State. 2005 — Alex Smith, San Francisco, QB, Utah. 2004 — Eli Manning, San Diego, QB, Mississippi. 2003 — Carson Palmer, Cincinnati, QB, Southern Cal. 2002 — David Carr, Houston Texans, QB, Fresno State. 2001 — Michael Vick, Atlanta, QB, Virginia Tech. 2000 — Courtney Brown, Cleveland, DE, Penn State. 1999 — Tim Couch, Cleveland, QB, Kentucky. 1998 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB, Tennessee. 1997 — Orlando Pace, St. Louis Rams, T, Ohio State. 1996 — Keyshawn Johnson, New York Jets, WR, Southern Cal. 1995 — Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati, RB, Penn State. 1994 — Dan Wilkinson, Cincinnati, DE, Ohio State. 1993 — Drew Bledsoe, New England, QB, Washington State. 1992 — Steve Emtman, Indianapolis, DE, Washington. 1991 — Russell Maryland, Dallas, DL, Miami. 1990 — Jeff George, Indianapolis, QB, Illinois. 1989 — Troy Aikman, Dallas, QB, UCLA. 1988 — Aundray Bruce, Atlanta, LB, Auburn. 1987 — Vinny Testaverde, Tampa Bay, QB, Miami. 1986 — Bo Jackson, Tampa Bay, RB, Auburn. 1985 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DT, Virginia Tech. 1984 — Irving Fryar, New England, WR, Nebraska. 1983 — John Elway, Baltimore Colts, QB, Stanford. 1982 — Kenneth Sims, New England, DT, Texas. 1981 — George Rogers, New Orleans, RB, South Carolina. 1980 — Billy Sims, Detroit, RB, Oklahoma. 1979 — Tom Cousineau, Buffalo, LB, Ohio State. 1978 — Earl Campbell, Houston Oilers, RB, Texas. 1977 — Ricky Bell, Tampa Bay, RB, Southern Cal. 1976 — Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE, Oklahoma. 1975 — Steve Bartkowski, Atlanta, QB, California. 1974 — Ed Jones, Dallas, DE, Tennessee State. 1973 — John Matuszak, Houston Oilers, DE, Tampa. 1972 — Walt Patulski, Buffalo, DE, Notre Dame. 1971 — Jim Plunkett, New England, QB, Stanford. 1970 — Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB, Louisiana Tech. 1969 — O.J. Simpson, Buffalo (AFL), RB, Southern Cal. 1968 — Ron Yary, Minnesota, T, Southern Cal. 1967 — Bubba Smith, Baltimore Colts, DT, Michigan State. 1966 — Tommy Nobis, Atlanta, LB, Texas. 1966 — Jim Grabowski, Miami (AFL), RB, Illinois. 1965 — Tucker Frederickson, N.Y. Giants, RB, Auburn. 1965 — Lawrence Elkins, Houston (AFL), WR, Baylor. 1964 — Dave Parks, San Francisco, WR, Texas Tech. 1964 — Jack Concannon, Boston (AFL), QB, Boston College. 1963 — Terry Baker, Los Angeles Rams, QB, Oregon State. 1963 — Buck Buchanan, Kansas City (AFL), DT, Grambling. 1962 — Ernie Davis, Washington, RB, Syracuse. 1962 — Roman Gabriel, Oakland (AFL), QB, N.C. State. 1961 — Tommy Mason, Minnesota, RB, Tulane. 1961 — Ken Rice, Buffalo (AFL), G, Auburn. 1960 — Billy Cannon, Los Angeles Rams, RB, LSU. 1959 — Randy Duncan, Green Bay, QB, Iowa. 1958 — King Hill, Chicago Cardinals, QB, Rice. 1957 — Paul Hornung, Green Bay, HB, Notre Dame. 1956 — Gary Glick, Pittsburgh, DB, Colorado A&M. 1955 — George Shaw, Baltimore Colts, QB, Oregon. 1954 — Bobby Garrett, Cleveland, QB, Stanford. 1953 — Harry Babcock, San Francisco, WR, Georgia. 1952 — Bill Wade, Los Angeles Rams, QB, Vanderbilt. 1951 — Kyle Rote, New York Giants, HB, SMU. 1950 — Leon Hart, Detroit, WR, Notre Dame. 1949 — Chuck Bednarik, Philadelphia, C, Pennsylvania. 1948 — Harry Gilmer, Washington, QB, Alabama. 1947 — Bob Fenimore, Chicago Bears, HB, Oklahoma A&M. 1946 — Frank Dancewicz, Boston, QB, Notre Dame. 1945 — Charley Trippi, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Georgia. 1944 — Angelo Bertelli, Boston, QB, Notre Dame. 1943 — Frank Sinkwich, Detroit, HB, Georgia. 1942 — Bill Dudley, Pittsburgh, HB, Virginia. 1941 — Tom Harmon, Chicago Bears, HB, Michigan. 1940 — George Cafego, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Tennessee. 1939 — Ki Aldrich, Chicago Cardinals, C, TCU. 1938 — Corbett Davis, Cleveland, FB, Indiana. 1937 — Sam Francis, Philadelphia, FB, Nebraska. 1936 — Jay Berwanger, Philadelphia, HB, Chicago. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.