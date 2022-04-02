RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
Home » NFL News » AP source: Saints, DB…

AP source: Saints, DB P.J. Williams agree on 1-year deal

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are bringing back free-agent defensive back P.J. Williams on a one-year contract, a person familiar with the decision said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement has not been announced.

Williams, drafted by New Orleans in the third round in 2015, is a versatile defender who played primarily as a safety last season and intercepted a career-high three passes, including a game-sealing pick-six against Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady.

Williams, who will be 29 next season, rejoins a backfield that recently lost veteran Malcolm Jenkins to retirement.

The move also gives Saints first-year coach Dennis Allen a player whose career he helped develop as New Orleans’ defensive coordinator for the previous six-plus seasons.

Williams, who spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve and missed most of his second season because of a concussion, has played for Allen virtually his entire career.

Allen has said he intends to continue to call defensive plays from the sideline.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up