RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden promises new Ukraine aid | Md. teacher helps family that fled Ukraine | Hopes of returning wane | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Home » NFL News » Seahawks bring back cornerback…

Seahawks bring back cornerback Justin Coleman on 1-year deal

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks signed cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker/special teams standout Joel Iyiegbuniwe on Thursday.

Both players signed one-year deals. For Coleman it’s a return to Seattle where he first earned consistent playing time as a nickel cornerback. Coleman spent the 2019-20 seasons with Detroit and last season in Miami.

“I’m very familiar with the people around here, the organization, the culture,” Coleman told the team’s website. “I’ve been here, so I know what this organization expects and what they ask out of me. Pete Carroll, I feel like is one of the greatest coaches. And I just missed this place. I missed the energy that this place brings, I missed the fans, missed the players, missed the coaches, everybody. I’m just ready to get going.”

Coleman was a versatile player for Seattle during his first stint and eventually grew into being the extra defensive back the Seahawks would add in nickel situations. Coleman scored two defensive touchdowns for Seattle in 2017 and a year later had a career-high 55 tackles.

He signed with Detroit before the 2019 season and started 11 of 16 games for the Lions that season. Last season with Miami, Coleman played in 16 of 17 games and had two interceptions.

Iyiegbuniwe was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in 2018 but has played almost exclusively on special teams to date. Iyiegbuniwe will be reunited with new Seattle associate head coach/defense Sean Desai, who was the defensive coordinator in Chicago last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up