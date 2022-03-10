RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » NFL News » Cap concerns limit Packers'…

Cap concerns limit Packers’ options heading into free agency

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY PACKERS (13-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: P Corey Bojorquez, LB Oren Burks, LB De’Vondre Campbell, CB Rasul Douglas, DT Jack Heflin, OT Dennis Kelly, CB Kevin King, DE Tyler Lancaster, G Lucas Patrick, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, CB Chandon Sullivan, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Isaac Yiadom

RESTRICTED FREE AGENT: WR Allen Lazard

NEEDS: The Packers can breathe a little easier heading into free agency now that MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he plans to return to Green Bay. The Packers also placed a franchise tag on All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. But the Packers still have an unsettled situation at receiver because of the possibility Valdes-Scantling, Lazard and St. Brown could depart. The Packers would love to hang on to Campbell and Douglas but might not be able to afford them. Campbell and Douglas had breakthrough seasons as first-year Packers in 2021, with Campbell earning All-Pro honors and Douglas delivering numerous big plays.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $46 million over.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up