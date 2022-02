The voting for the 2021 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel…

The voting for the 2021 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay 39 Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay 10 Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams 1

