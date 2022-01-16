NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 15 Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19 Buffalo 47, New England 17 Sunday, Jan.…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47, New England 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15

San Francisco at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23

NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD

Cincinnati or Pittsburgh at Tennessee, TBD

Cincinnati at Buffalo or Buffalo at Kansas City, TBD

NFC highest remaining seed at Tampa Bay, TBD

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 30 AFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 At Inglewood, Calif.

conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.