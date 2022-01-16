NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 15 Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19 Buffalo 47, New England 17 Sunday, Jan.…

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47, New England 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15

San Francisco at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23

NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD

Cincinnati_Pittsburgh at Tennessee, TBD

Cincinnati at Buffalo_Buffalo at Kansas City, TBD

NFC highest remaining seed at Tampa Bay, TBD

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 30 AFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 At Inglewood, Calif.

conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

