NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 15
Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19
Buffalo 47, New England 17
|Sunday, Jan. 16
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Jan. 17
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday Jan. 23
NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD
Cincinnati-Pittsburgh at Tennessee, TBD
Cincinnati at Buffalo_Buffalo at Kansas City, TBD
TBD, TBD
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 30
|AFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 13
|At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)
