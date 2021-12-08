CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Seahawks lose SS Jamal Adams for season to shoulder injury

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 3:40 PM

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Jamal Adams for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.

Adams is expected to undergo surgery Thursday for the damage he suffered during the first half of the Seahawks’ win over San Francisco, which snapped Seattle’s three-game losing streak. He had surgery to repair damage to the same shoulder last offseason.

Adams is in his second season with Seattle and he signed a $70 million, four-year extension with the Seahawks before the start of the season.

His time with the Seahawks has yielded mixed results. And with Seattle’s 4-8 record this season, the cost of sending two first-round picks to the New York Jets to acquire the safety — including the Seahawks’ 2022 first-round selection — is looming large.

Last season, Adams set an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9½, but struggled badly in pass coverage. This season, Adams improved significantly in his pass coverage but Seattle was using him far less as a blitzing pass rusher.

Adams will finish this season with 87 total tackles and two interceptions, but just four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and zero sacks.

There also seems to be growing concern about his durability after two straight major shoulder injuries along with groin and finger injuries that have limited his availability to 24 of a possible 33 regular-season games since coming to Seattle. Adams missed two games his first three seasons with the Jets.

Versatile backup Ryan Neal should step in as the starter as he did a year ago when Adams missed four games due to injury. Neal has 23 tackles and one sack this season, but having to put him into the starting lineup will impact Seattle’s ability to play packages with five or six defensive backs over the final few weeks of the regular season.

