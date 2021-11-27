Titans place wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve Saturday. Brown already had been…

Brown already had been declared out for Sunday’s game against New England after he sustained a chest injury during last weekend’s loss to Houston. Now he will be out at least until Dec. 23 and becomes the 17th player currently on IR for Tennessee (8-3).

He is the Titans’ leading receiver with 46 catches for 615 yards and three touchdowns.

Fellow wide receiver Julio Jones went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Nov. 13. He is eligible to be activated after the Titans’ bye Dec. 5.

The Titans activated fullback Khari Blasingame from injured reserve among seven personnel moves Saturday.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan, who will back up Ryan Tannehill in New England, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong were elevated from the practice squad. Wide receiver Cody Hollister and cornerback Breon Borders also were activated from the practice squad under COVID-19 rules.

It leaves the Titans with four receivers against the Patriots with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Dez Fitzpatrick and now Hollister.

