HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » NFL News » Titans place wide receiver…

Titans place wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve Saturday.

Brown already had been declared out for Sunday’s game against New England after he sustained a chest injury during last weekend’s loss to Houston. Now he will be out at least until Dec. 23 and becomes the 17th player currently on IR for Tennessee (8-3).

He is the Titans’ leading receiver with 46 catches for 615 yards and three touchdowns.

Fellow wide receiver Julio Jones went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Nov. 13. He is eligible to be activated after the Titans’ bye Dec. 5.

The Titans activated fullback Khari Blasingame from injured reserve among seven personnel moves Saturday.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan, who will back up Ryan Tannehill in New England, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong were elevated from the practice squad. Wide receiver Cody Hollister and cornerback Breon Borders also were activated from the practice squad under COVID-19 rules.

It leaves the Titans with four receivers against the Patriots with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Dez Fitzpatrick and now Hollister.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up