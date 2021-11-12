CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Titans LB David Long out vs. Saints, QB Ryan Tannehill ill

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 4:36 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be without starting linebacker David Long Jr. on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Titans declared Long out Friday after the linebacker missed practice all week with an injured hamstring. Cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) and safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) also are out.

Tennessee added quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the injury report Friday with an illness — not COVID-19 related — that kept him from practicing. Tannehill was on the reserve/COVID-19 list in late August.

Long, a 2019 sixth-round pick out of West Virginia, has started the last eight games for the Titans (7-2). Long picked off the first pass of his career in last week’s win over the Rams. Linebacker Rashaan Evans, who missed that game, is questionable despite not practicing the past two days with an injured ankle.

Receiver Julio Jones also is questionable after being added back to the injury report with a hamstring issue that limited him Thursday. Jones did not practice Friday. Starting defensive tackle Teair Tart also is questionable with an injured groin.

