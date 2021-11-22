THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Rob Gronkowski and Saquon Barkley are back for Giants-Bucs

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and Giants running back Saquon Barkley are back in the lineup for Monday night’s game between New York and Tampa Bay.

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas and Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting also are active.

The Buccaneers are missing defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle).

Gronkowski had missed five of the previous six games with back and rib injuries while Barkley missed the past four games with a sprained ankle. Thomas returned to practice this week after a stint on injured reserve. Murphy-Bunting had been sidelined since Week 1 with an elbow injury.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, fullback Cullen Gillaspia, defensive back Nate Ebner, linebackers Oshane Ximines and Lorenzo Carter, offensive lineman Wes Martin and tight end Kaden Smith are inactive for New York.

Quarterback Kyle Trask, safety Andrew Adams, long snapper Carson Tinker and guard Nick Leverett joined Vea and Brown as Tampa’s inactives.

NFL News

