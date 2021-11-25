Lions QB Goff is in and Chicago WR Robinson is out of lineup

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is active against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Goff was listed as…

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is active against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Goff was listed as questionable to play after missing Sunday’s three-point loss at Cleveland with a oblique injury. Detroit left third-string quarterback David Blough inactive, leaving the team with Tim Boyle as Goff’s backup.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is inactive for a second straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Bears will have their starting safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson in the lineup after both were questionable to play.

Chicago previously ruled out rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who was hurt during last Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was also ruled out because of an ankle injury before the Bears arrived in Detroit, another setback for a line without Khalil Mack, who went on injured reserve last week.

The Lions previously ruled out starting guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers and reserve defensive back A.J. Parker.

