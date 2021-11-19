CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Giants place DB Ryan in COVID-19 protocol, iffy for Monday

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 3:18 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after having close contact with someone who has the coronavirus, and his status for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain.

Coach Joe Judge said Friday that Ryan had a positive rapid COVID-19 test on Friday. He added the team was waiting for the result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, a molecular test that looks for genetic material that indicates COVID-19.

The Giants (3-6) had a number of false positive test results in the week leading up to their game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 7.

Judge does not believe Ryan’s result is a false positive, but would not say more about it. He did not practice Friday.

Ryan has a team-high 72 tackles. If he were not able to play against the Bucs (6-3) and former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, Julian Love would get more playing time.

