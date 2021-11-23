THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » NFL News » AP Pro32-Power Rankings

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 2:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (11) 9 2 0 383 4
2. Green Bay Packers 8 3 0 357 1
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 3 0 353 6
4. Kansas City Chiefs 7 4 0 340 10
5. Tennessee Titans (1) 8 3 0 333 2
6. New England Patriots 7 4 0 324 8
7. Baltimore Ravens 7 3 0 307 9
8. Dallas Cowboys 7 3 0 305 3
9. Los Angeles Rams 7 3 0 301 7
10. Buffalo Bills 6 4 0 272 5
11. Indianapolis Colts 6 5 0 263 15
11. Los Angeles Chargers 6 4 0 263 11
13. Cincinnati Bengals 6 4 0 248 13
14. Cleveland Browns 6 5 0 210 17
15. Minnesota Vikings 5 5 0 203 19
16. San Francisco 49ers 5 5 0 199 22
17. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 4 1 196 12
18. Philadelphia Eagles 5 6 0 179 21
19. New Orleans Saints 5 5 0 169 14
20. Las Vegas Raiders 5 5 0 161 15
21. Carolina Panthers 5 6 0 142 18
22. Denver Broncos 5 5 0 139 20
23. Washington Football Team 4 6 0 137 25
24. Miami Dolphins 4 7 0 102 27
25. Atlanta Falcons 4 6 0 97 23
26. Seattle Seahawks 3 7 0 92 24
27. Chicago Bears 3 7 0 74 26
28. New York Giants 3 7 0 66 27
29. Houston Texans 2 8 0 46 32
30. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 8 0 34 29
31. New York Jets 2 8 0 26 30
32. Detroit Lions 0 9 1 15 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Army looking at the implications of cyber and space on a small scale

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

TSA makes changes to new cyber requirements after industry feedback

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up