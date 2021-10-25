Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Falcons activate OT McGary from COVID-19 reserve list

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 5:53 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons activated offensive lineman Kaleb McGary from the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

McGary missed a 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins after starting the first five games for the Falcons (3-3). Jason Spriggs took his place at right tackle.

Cornerback T.J. Green was released to make room for McGary.

The Falcons also signed cornerback Luther Kirk to the practice squad and released Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

