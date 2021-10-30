Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Chargers activate defensive lineman Justin Jones from IR

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 4:25 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive lineman Justin Jones has been activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones, who is in his fourth season, has missed the past five games after suffering a calf injury in the Sept. 12 opener at Washington.

The Chargers (4-2) waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill on Saturday to make way for Jones.

Jones, a third-round pick by Los Angeles in 2018, has made 25 career starts with 82 tackles, including eight for loss, and 1 1/2 sacks.

Running back Austin Ekeler remains questionable for Sunday’s game against New England due to a hip injury that kept him out of practice on Thursday and Friday.

