Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from franchise’s Ring of Honor

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 6:45 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden from the team’s Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

Gruden, who resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the discovery of emails he sent containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments, led the Bucs from 2002 through 2008.

In addition to winning the NFL title in his first season with Tampa Bay, Gruden’s 57-55 record over seven seasons make him the winningest coach in team history.

Gruden was fired after the 2008 season and inducted into the Ring of Honor in December 2017.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years,” the Bucs said in a one-paragraph statement Tuesday.

“While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization,” the club added. “Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

