Bears coach Matt Nagy to miss 49ers game because of COVID-19

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 11:03 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday’s game against San Francisco because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers.

Nagy said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old coach, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.

Chicago (3-4) had four players on the COVID-19 list for last weekend’s 38-3 loss at Tampa Bay, with linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson joining star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham before kickoff. Running back Damien Williams was removed from the list a day before the game.

The Bears will have Quinn, Johnson and Wilkinson back for the matchup with the visiting 49ers (2-4), but offensive lineman Germain Ifedi was placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday.

