Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » AP Pro32-Power Rankings

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 1:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 4, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (8) 4 0 0 378 5
2. Buffalo Bills (4) 3 1 0 366 3
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 1 0 353 2
4. Los Angeles Rams 3 1 0 344 1
5. Baltimore Ravens 3 1 0 321 7
6. Green Bay Packers 3 1 0 315 6
7. Los Angeles Chargers 3 1 0 313 10
8. Cleveland Browns 3 1 0 309 8
9. Dallas Cowboys 3 1 0 301 13
10. Kansas City Chiefs 2 2 0 279 10
11. Las Vegas Raiders 3 1 0 273 4
12. Carolina Panthers 3 1 0 255 9
13. Cincinnati Bengals 3 1 0 226 17
14. Denver Broncos 3 1 0 219 12
15. Seattle Seahawks 2 2 0 216 18
16. San Francisco 49ers 2 2 0 201 14
17. New Orleans Saints 2 2 0 196 15
18. Tennessee Titans 2 2 0 181 16
19. Washington Football Team 2 2 0 157 24
20. New England Patriots 1 3 0 155 21
21. Minnesota Vikings 1 3 0 148 19
22. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 3 0 124 20
23. Philadelphia Eagles 1 3 0 122 23
24. Indianapolis Colts 1 3 0 115 25
25. Chicago Bears 2 2 0 113 26
26. Miami Dolphins 1 3 0 82 22
27. New York Giants 1 3 0 75 30
28. Atlanta Falcons 1 3 0 65 27
29. New York Jets 1 3 0 54 32
30. Houston Texans 1 3 0 32 28
31. Detroit Lions 0 4 0 28 29
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 4 0 20 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

OPM pitches public service: 'This is the moment to come into the federal government'

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

Military families will pay a little more for drugs in the coming year

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up