AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 4, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Arizona Cardinals (8) 4 0 0 378 5 2. Buffalo Bills (4) 3 1 0 366 3 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 1 0 353 2 4. Los Angeles Rams 3 1 0 344 1 5. Baltimore Ravens 3 1 0 321 7 6. Green Bay Packers 3 1 0 315 6 7. Los Angeles Chargers 3 1 0 313 10 8. Cleveland Browns 3 1 0 309 8 9. Dallas Cowboys 3 1 0 301 13 10. Kansas City Chiefs 2 2 0 279 10 11. Las Vegas Raiders 3 1 0 273 4 12. Carolina Panthers 3 1 0 255 9 13. Cincinnati Bengals 3 1 0 226 17 14. Denver Broncos 3 1 0 219 12 15. Seattle Seahawks 2 2 0 216 18 16. San Francisco 49ers 2 2 0 201 14 17. New Orleans Saints 2 2 0 196 15 18. Tennessee Titans 2 2 0 181 16 19. Washington Football Team 2 2 0 157 24 20. New England Patriots 1 3 0 155 21 21. Minnesota Vikings 1 3 0 148 19 22. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 3 0 124 20 23. Philadelphia Eagles 1 3 0 122 23 24. Indianapolis Colts 1 3 0 115 25 25. Chicago Bears 2 2 0 113 26 26. Miami Dolphins 1 3 0 82 22 27. New York Giants 1 3 0 75 30 28. Atlanta Falcons 1 3 0 65 27 29. New York Jets 1 3 0 54 32 30. Houston Texans 1 3 0 32 28 31. Detroit Lions 0 4 0 28 29 32. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 4 0 20 31

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

