AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 4, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Arizona Cardinals (8)
|4
|0
|0
|378
|5
|2. Buffalo Bills (4)
|3
|1
|0
|366
|3
|3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|1
|0
|353
|2
|4. Los Angeles Rams
|3
|1
|0
|344
|1
|5. Baltimore Ravens
|3
|1
|0
|321
|7
|6. Green Bay Packers
|3
|1
|0
|315
|6
|7. Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|1
|0
|313
|10
|8. Cleveland Browns
|3
|1
|0
|309
|8
|9. Dallas Cowboys
|3
|1
|0
|301
|13
|10. Kansas City Chiefs
|2
|2
|0
|279
|10
|11. Las Vegas Raiders
|3
|1
|0
|273
|4
|12. Carolina Panthers
|3
|1
|0
|255
|9
|13. Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|1
|0
|226
|17
|14. Denver Broncos
|3
|1
|0
|219
|12
|15. Seattle Seahawks
|2
|2
|0
|216
|18
|16. San Francisco 49ers
|2
|2
|0
|201
|14
|17. New Orleans Saints
|2
|2
|0
|196
|15
|18. Tennessee Titans
|2
|2
|0
|181
|16
|19. Washington Football Team
|2
|2
|0
|157
|24
|20. New England Patriots
|1
|3
|0
|155
|21
|21. Minnesota Vikings
|1
|3
|0
|148
|19
|22. Pittsburgh Steelers
|1
|3
|0
|124
|20
|23. Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|3
|0
|122
|23
|24. Indianapolis Colts
|1
|3
|0
|115
|25
|25. Chicago Bears
|2
|2
|0
|113
|26
|26. Miami Dolphins
|1
|3
|0
|82
|22
|27. New York Giants
|1
|3
|0
|75
|30
|28. Atlanta Falcons
|1
|3
|0
|65
|27
|29. New York Jets
|1
|3
|0
|54
|32
|30. Houston Texans
|1
|3
|0
|32
|28
|31. Detroit Lions
|0
|4
|0
|28
|29
|32. Jacksonville Jaguars
|0
|4
|0
|20
|31
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
