Giants TE Evan Engram out vs. Washington, RB Saquon Barkley questionable

Ethan Cadeaux

September 15, 2021, 1:15 PM

The New York Giants could be without two key offensive starters for their pivotal Week 2 matchup against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night.

Tight end Evan Engram has been ruled out with a calf injury, the team announced on Wednesday. Engram also missed Week 1 against Denver with the same injury.

Additionally, running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled questionable for New York after being a limited participant in practice this week. Barkley played in Week 1 for the Giants but failed to contribute much. He finished with 27 yards on 11 touches while playing just 48% of offensive snaps.

The Giants are still ramping up Barkley to a full workload as he returns from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 2 of last season.

For Washington, running back Antonio Gibson was a full participant in practice and is off the injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game. Gibson was treated for a shoulder injury during Washington’s Week 1 loss to the Chargers.

Of course, Washington will be without starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was placed on Injured Reserve with an injured hip. Fitzpatrick is expected to be absent for six-to-eight weeks. Taylor Heinicke will be Washington’s starter with Kyle Allen serving as the backup. Head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday he has no intentions of adding another veteran to the quarterback room.

Washington enters Thursday night as a three-point favorite over the Giants, according to NBC Sports partner PointsBet USA

Tune into NBC Sports Washington at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday for Washington Football Kickoff Live.

