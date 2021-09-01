CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » NFL News » Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu…

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the league’s reserve list Wednesday, though he could be back with the team soon and available for Week 1 against Cleveland.

Mathieu is fully vaccinated, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, and NFL rules released in July say that vaccinated players that test positive and are asymptomatic can return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because players’ vaccination details are not public knowledge.

The timing is fortunate in that the Chiefs planned to practice Thursday before taking the weekend off. They will resume their regular game week preparation next week for a divisional playoff rematch against the Browns on Sept. 12.

Mathieu has been an All-Pro each of his first two seasons in Kansas City. He’s entering the final year of a $42 million, three-year contract, though both sides have expressed optimism in a long-term extension.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

GSA awards coworking space contract in bid to rethink federal office space

Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

FASC has opportunity to bring supply chain efforts under its umbrella

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up